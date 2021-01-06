It’s a weird day and it is pretty hard to tear yourself away from the news right now, but it’s good to get away from the madness, even if it is just for a few minutes. So, we introduce to you John Dillermand, the new children’s program that just premiered in Denmark.

While most kids shows will teach you lessons from the perspective of a kid like Arthur or Dora The Explorer, John Dillermand is the tale of a middle-aged man with a ridiculously large tallywacker that also happens to be prehensile and seemingly magical. He can use it like a lasso. He can use it to start up the grill. He can even seemingly use it like a helicopter.

So, if you feel a little overwhelmed by current events and you want something so insanely weird that it might just distract you for a bit, check out these John Dillermand videos below: