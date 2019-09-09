There’s speculation about nearly every second of released footage for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. There’s even new speculation about which cast members from previous films may appear based on whether or not Disney is currently allowing them to appear at fan conventions. Unfortunately, all of that speculation could end up being on the side of spoilers. So, we’ll stick to the safest speculation we can find… when is the next trailer going to drop.

Despite the fact that we did get some new footage for the film at D23, it wasn’t exactly a trailer. However, there is one coming, and it could be coming soon. We know that because the trailer has now been tagged by the British Board of Film Classification, and has a runtime of 2 minutes and 16 seconds. The only question left is when will it drop?

The safest bet is that it will drop on October 4th, which is Force Friday, but there’s also a chance that it could be tied to Monday Night Football again, a recurring marketing strategy aimed at casual Star Wars fans that has annoyingly been employed for the last few films. Either way, we’d be shocked if they drop it this month. At least now we know it’s coming and it’s just over two minutes long.

